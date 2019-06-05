Rockets trade rumors: Houston ‘actively exploring’ market for Clint Capela, Eric Gordon

Rockets GM Daryl Morey has made “all players and picks available in talks” with teams, according to an earlier report from ESPN.

The Rockets’ roster could undergo a major overhaul this offseason.

Houston is “actively exploring the trade market for Clint Capela, Eric Gordon and PJ Tucker,” according to a report from the New York Times’ Marc Stein. It is “operating under the belief that at least one of those three” players will not be on the team next season, the report says.

There's a chance Chris Paul could be moved, although his age (34) and contract (three-years, $125 million) will make it difficult for the Rockets to find a trade partner, according to the Times.

There’s a chance Chris Paul could be moved, although his age (34) and contract (three-years, $125 million) will make it difficult for the Rockets to find a trade partner, according to the Times.

The Rockets finished 2018-19 with a 53-29 record but fell to the Warriors in six games in the Western Conference semifinals. Golden State has eliminated Houston from the playoffs in two straight seasons.

“I can promise you, we’re going to win some championships with James Harden, because we are not going to sit here,” Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta told reporters last month. “We will go to battle every year. We’re going to have a strong offseason, and we’re going to do whatever we can to be a better team. We are not going to sit on our hands, I can promise you that.”

Capela averaged 16.6 points and 12.7 rebounds for the Rockets last season. He signed a five-year, $90 million extension with the team last July.

Gordon has been a valuable scorer and secondary ball handler for Houston while Tucker has become a reliable 3-and-D player.

Meanwhile, coach Mike D’Antoni has ended talks with the Rockets about a contract extension, ESPN reported last week. D’Antoni has one more season remaining on his current deal.