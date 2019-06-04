Kevon Looney injury update: Warriors center out of NBA Finals ‘indefinitely’

The 23-year-old appeared in a career-high 80 games in his fourth season with Golden State in 2018-19.
Kevon Looney might not play again in this year’s NBA Finals.
The Warriors center suffered a chest bruise in his team’s 109-104 Game 2 victory over the Raptors on Sunday. The injury likely occurred when he made contact with Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard on a drive to the basket.
Kevon Looney gets injured on a Kawhi Leonard drive
An MRI on Monday revealed Looney had fractured his ribs, ruling him out of the NBA Finals “indefinitely,” the team announced.
Klay Thompson & Kevon Looney injury update:
According to a report from ESPN, there isn’t much optimism for Looney’s return in the series.
Further detail on Looney injury, per sources: non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture. There could be more evaluation, but there isn't great optimism on a return this season. DeMarcus Cousins' emergence in Game 2 looms even bigger for the Warriors.
Looney logged 10 minutes in the first half of Game 2 and recorded one rebound in the contest.
He told
I spoke with Kevon Looney on his way out. Will Looney play in Game 3? Looney: "That's the plan. I'll at least go out and try unless I wake up tomorrow and feel way worse. Otherwise, I think I'll give it a shot." Still, Looney admitted his chest "it hurts pretty bad right now."
— Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 3, 2019 ” href=”http://%3Cblockquote%20class%3D%22twitter-tweet%22%20data-lang%3D%22en%22%3E%3Cp%20lang%3D%22en%22%20dir%3D%22ltr%22%3Ei%20spoke%20with%20kevon%20looney%20on%20his%20way%20out.%20will%20looney%20play%20in%20game%203/?%20Looney:%20%E2%80%9CThat%E2%80%99s%20the%20plan.%20I%E2%80%99ll%20at%20least%20go%20out%20and%20try%20unless%20I%20wake%20up%20tomorrow%20and%20feel%20way%20worse.%20Otherwise,%20I%20think%20I%E2%80%99ll%20give%20it%20a%20shot.%E2%80%9D%20Still,%20Looney%20admitted%20his%20chest%20%E2%80%9Cit%20hurts%20pretty%20bad%20right%20now.%E2%80%9D%3C/p%3E—%20Mark%20Medina%20(@MarkG_Medina)%20%3Ca%20href=%22https://twitter.com/MarkG_Medina/status/1135399516704858112?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%22%3EJune%203,%202019%3C/a%3E%3C/blockquote%3E%20%3Cscript%20async%20src=%22https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js%22%20charset=%22utf-8%22%3E%3C/script%3E” target=”_blank”>The Mercury News he planned to give playing in Game 3 “a shot” after Golden State’s win. But it appears he won’t have that option now.
The 23-year-old played in a career-high 80 games in his fourth season with Golden State in 2018-19. He averaged 6.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game during the regular season and has been an impactful defender for the Warriors.
The two-time defending champions have already dealt with significant injuries to Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins during this year’s playoff run.