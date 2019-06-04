NBA |

Klay Thompson injury update: Warriors star (hamstring) ‘questionable’ for Game 3

Klay Thompson

Warriors guard Klay Thompson is “questionable” for Game 3 of the NBA Finals after an MRI on Monday confirmed a hamstring strain, the team announced.

Thompson left Game 2 against the Raptors with left hamstring tightness early in the fourth quarter after he landed awkwardly while attempting a 3-pointer.

Thompson told coach Steve Kerr after the game “he’ll be fine.”

“But Klay could be half-dead and he’d say he’s fine,” Kerr told reporters. “We’ll see.”

The Warriors went on to win Game 2 109-104 in Toronto. The victory evened the finals at 1-1, with the series set to shift back to Golden State for Games 3 and 4.

Thompson, 29, told Yahoo Sports he believed the injury was minor.

“I don’t see myself missing Game 3,” Thompson said.

Thompson recorded 25 points, five rebounds and five assists before the injury. He knocked down 4 of 6 3-point attempts, as well.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant has not played since straining his calf in Game 5 of Golden State’s second-round series against the Rockets.

The Warriors are trying to win their third consecutive championship and fourth in five years.

