Klay Thompson injury update: Warriors star (hamstring) ‘questionable’ for Game 3

Warriors guard Klay Thompson is “questionable” for Game 3 of the NBA Finals after an MRI on Monday confirmed a hamstring strain, the team announced.

Klay Thompson & Kevon Looney injury update: pic.twitter.com/TTwO4rWEVU — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) June 4, 2019

Thompson left Game 2 against the Raptors with left hamstring tightness early in the fourth quarter after he landed awkwardly while attempting a 3-pointer.

Klay Thompson limped off the floor and into the locker room with an apparent leg injury after landing awkwardly on a shot attempt. pic.twitter.com/SNT3dEe5U9 — ESPN (@espn) June 3, 2019

Thompson told coach Steve Kerr after the game “he’ll be fine.”

“But Klay could be half-dead and he’d say he’s fine,” Kerr told reporters. “We’ll see.”

Steve Kerr gives an update on the injuries to Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney.#GameTime pic.twitter.com/jfMEla2d9v — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 3, 2019

The Warriors went on to win Game 2 109-104 in Toronto. The victory evened the finals at 1-1, with the series set to shift back to Golden State for Games 3 and 4.

Thompson, 29, told Yahoo Sports he believed the injury was minor.

“I don’t see myself missing Game 3,” Thompson said.

Golden State star Klay Thompson, who suffered a hamstring injury, tells Yahoo Sports that he’ll be fine: “No, I don’t see myself missing Game 3.” — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 3, 2019

Thompson recorded 25 points, five rebounds and five assists before the injury. He knocked down 4 of 6 3-point attempts, as well.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant has not played since straining his calf in Game 5 of Golden State’s second-round series against the Rockets.

The Warriors are trying to win their third consecutive championship and fourth in five years.