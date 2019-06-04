The Suns were reportedly trying to acquire a point guard to pair with star Devin Booker for most of 2018-19.

The Suns continue to search for backcourt help.

Phoenix’s “front office has told rival NBA teams it’s open to trading” the No. 6 pick in the 2019 draft “if the right veteran guard is available,” according to a report from ESPN.

The team was looking to add a backcourt player who fit on the timeline of its young core, general manager James Jones said earlier this season.

“For the most part, our team is all under 22,” Jones said during an interview with Arizona Sports 98.7FM at the time. “So, if you try to add someone that’s 33, 34 years old, it usually just doesn’t work. There’s too big of a gap.

“Especially when you factor in the speed and the pace of the game has increased, the elite players, there’s very few of those guys between the age of 32 to 35 that maintain a high level and take a jump.”

The Suns finished 2018-19 with a 19-63 record and missed the playoffs for a ninth straight season. They fired former coach Igor Kokoskov after one year in April and hired Monty Williams to replace him.

Jones said he has worked closely with Williams throughout the pre-draft process.

“It’s just natural,” Jones told Arizona Sports 98.7FM. “That’s what he wants. He wants to be around. … I think it signals to everyone that we have a coach that really loves what he does and is really 100% invested. That’s just who Monty is.”

Grizzlies veteran Mike Conley Jr., Lakers guard Lonzo Ball and others could reportedly be available in trades this summer.

If they hold on to the selection, the Suns are projected to take North Carolina guard Coby White with the No. 6 pick in Sporting News’ latest 2019 mock draft.