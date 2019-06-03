Adam Silver offers Zion Williamson advice: ‘Focus on your game’

“The other stuff will come after it,” Silver said on a recent episode of the Associated Press’ Sports Now podcast.

Adam Silver has some advice for Zion Williamson.

While speaking on a recent episode of the Associated Press’ Sports Now podcast, the NBA Commissioner discussed the conversation he had at the lottery with the up-and-coming star and projected first overall pick in this month’s draft.

“My counsel was, focus on your game first and foremost. The other stuff will come after it,” Silver said, per Complex.com . “‘But, this is a special moment in your life…to the extent you can remain in the moment…. There’s so much attention focused on you and at the end of the day this is a game and you now have the opportunity to play it at the highest level. There’s tremendous resources available to you no matter what team drafts you.'”

With the Pelicans holding the top pick, Williamson is likely headed to New Orleans, and Silver expressed his confidence in the executives leading the charge in bringing him to a city in need of a new star in the wake of the fallout with Anthony Davis.

“I’m very confident in the management and the ownership of Gayle Benson,” Silver continued. “Obviously hiring David Griffin is a real important move for that franchise, and my sense is Griff is the right guy at the right time to right the ship.”

Williamson took another step in preparing for his transition to the pros last week by signing with CAA Sports, an agency with a roster of star clients that includes Joel Embiid, Paul George, Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Chris Paul, among others.

Williamson, who turns 19 in July, averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game in his lone season at Duke.