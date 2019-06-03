Klay Thompson injury update: Warriors star (hamstring) to have MRI, optimistic about Game 3

Thompson appeared to suffer the injury with a little more than eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson, who left Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday against the Raptors with left hamstring tightness, will undergo an MRI exam Monday in Oakland to determine the severity of the injury.

He and the team are optimistic that he won’t have to sit out Wednesday’s Game 3, the first of two in California with the series tied 1-1 as it shifts West.

Thompson told coach Steve Kerr after the game “he’ll be fine.”

“But Klay could be half-dead and he’d say he’s fine,” Kerr told reporters. “We’ll see. He pulled his hamstring.”

Steve Kerr gives an update on the injuries to Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney.#GameTime pic.twitter.com/jfMEla2d9v — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 3, 2019

The team later clarified that Thompson did not suffer a pulled hamstring but rather felt tightness in his left hamstring when he left the eventual 109-104 Game 2 victory in Toronto.

Thompson, 29, told Yahoo Sports he believed the injury was minor.

“I don’t see myself missing Game 3,” Thompson said.

Golden State star Klay Thompson, who suffered a hamstring injury, tells Yahoo Sports that he’ll be fine: “No, I don’t see myself missing Game 3.” — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 3, 2019

He appeared to suffer the injury with a little more than eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter. He landed awkwardly after attempting a 3-pointer, began limping and was taken to the Golden State locker room.

Klay Thompson limped off the floor and into the locker room with an apparent leg injury after landing awkwardly on a shot attempt. pic.twitter.com/SNT3dEe5U9 — ESPN (@espn) June 3, 2019

The team eventually announced that he wouldn’t return.

Klay Thompson (left hamstring tightness) will not return to tonight’s game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) June 3, 2019

Thompson recorded 25 points, five rebounds and five assists before the injury. He knocked down 4 of 6 3-point attempts, as well.

Warriors center Kevon Looney also left Game 2 with a chest bruise. He will have an MRI exam on Monday, too.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant has not played since straining his calf in Game 5 of Golden State’s second-round series against the Rockets.

The Warriors are trying to win their third consecutive championship and fourth in five years.