Warriors star Stephen Curry accused the Raptors of disrespecting Andre Iguodala late in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Iguodala made a crucial 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining to seal the Warriors’ 109-104 win as they evened the series at 1-1 on Sunday.

Curry felt the Raptors’ lax approach to Iguodala — a three-time NBA champion and the 2015 Finals MVP — was disrespectful.

“The whole fourth quarter they were playing some janky defense just trying to send bodies to me everywhere and our whole roster just took advantage of it,” he told ESPN.

“Over the course of the game, that’s kind of disrespectful to leave Andre Iguodala open like that with the game on the line.

“He’s made big shots like that before and he got it done tonight.”

Curry (23 points) and Klay Thompson (25) led the Warriors, although the latter suffered a hamstring injury late in the contest.

Kevon Looney (chest) was also hurt and DeMarcus Cousins stepped up for the Warriors with 11 points and 10 rebounds in almost 28 minutes.

“He (Cousins) just did what he does. He played aggressive, he played smart, he got other people involved with passing out of the post, made a couple of big shots and just gave us energy,” Curry said.

“We had two guys that were down, he stepped up big time, he’s appreciative of the moment, he’s playing in his first finals and this is the big time for him.”