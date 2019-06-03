NBA |

NBA Finals 2019: Warriors’ Klay Thompson leaves Game 2 vs. Raptors with leg injury

Warriors guard Klay Thompson left Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday against the Raptors with left hamstring tightness.

The 29-year-old appeared to suffer the injury with a little more than eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter. He landed awkwardly after attempting a 3-pointer, began limping and was taken back to the Golden State locker room.

Thompson recorded 25 points, five rebounds and five assists before the injury. He knocked down 4 of his 6 3-point attempts, as well.

Warriors center Kevon Looney also left Game 2 with a chest bruise. Kevin Durant has not played since straining his calf in Game 5 of Golden State’s second-round series against the Rockets.

The Warriors went on to top the Raptors 109-104, evening the series at 1-1. They’ve won two straight championships and three of the last four titles.

