Thompson appeared to suffer the injury with a little more than eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson left Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday against the Raptors with left hamstring tightness.

Klay Thompson (left hamstring tightness) will not return to tonight’s game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) June 3, 2019

The 29-year-old appeared to suffer the injury with a little more than eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter. He landed awkwardly after attempting a 3-pointer, began limping and was taken back to the Golden State locker room.

Thompson recorded 25 points, five rebounds and five assists before the injury. He knocked down 4 of his 6 3-point attempts, as well.

Klay Thompson limped off the floor and into the locker room with an apparent leg injury after landing awkwardly on a shot attempt. pic.twitter.com/SNT3dEe5U9 — ESPN (@espn) June 3, 2019

Warriors center Kevon Looney also left Game 2 with a chest bruise. Kevin Durant has not played since straining his calf in Game 5 of Golden State’s second-round series against the Rockets.

The Warriors went on to top the Raptors 109-104, evening the series at 1-1. They’ve won two straight championships and three of the last four titles.