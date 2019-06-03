Looney logged 10 minutes in the first half of the contest and recorded one rebound.

Kevon Looney may not return to Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors.

The Warriors announced Sunday the center suffered a chest bruise and is questionable to return. But he was later ruled out for the game.

Kevon Looney (left chest contusion) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) June 3, 2019

Kevon Looney (left chest contusion) will not return to tonight’s game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) June 3, 2019

The 23-year-old appeared in a career-high 80 games in his fourth season with Golden State in 2018-19. He averaged 6.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game during the regular season and has been an impactful defender for the Warriors.

The two-time defending champions have already dealt with significant injuries to Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins during this year’s playoff run. If Looney misses an extended period of time, it could have a major effect on the team’s depth.