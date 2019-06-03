NBA trade rumors: Pelicans’ Alvin Gentry ‘loves the idea’ of Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday backcourt

Ball was limited to just 47 games for the Lakers in 2018-19 as he sprained his ankle in late January and never returned to the court.

The Pelicans could still be considering dealing Anthony Davis to the Lakers.

The 26-year-old star asked New Orleans to move him in late January and he’s reportedly “highly unlikely” to reconsider his demand despite the team winning the 2019 draft lottery.

The Lakers reportedly made multiple offers for Davis before the deadline, but no deal was ultimately reached. The teams, however, could revisit those negotiations this offseason, according to Andrew Lopez of the Times-Picayune.

Would you give up Lonzo Ball in a trade for Anthony Davis?

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry is intrigued by some of Los Angeles’ assets, including guard Lonzo Ball, the report says.

Lopez reported during an appearance on ESPNLA 710:

“It’s probably Boston first, and then I’d put the Lakers second. The Lakers do have good assets that people in the Pelicans organization value. For instance, Alvin Gentry loves the idea of having a Lonzo Ball-Jrue Holiday backcourt. LaVar Ball (Lonzo’s father) does not love the idea of having a Lonzo Ball-Jrue Holiday backcourt. That makes things a little bit complicated.”

Holiday has developed into a consistent All-Star candidate during his six seasons with the Pelicans. He averaged a career-high 21.2 points, along with 7.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 2018-19.

The Pelicans are widely expected to select former Duke star Zion Williamson with the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft. New Orleans new executive vice president David Griffin thinks the team can convince Davis to re-evaluate his decision.

“There are a lot reasons for him to believe that this will be different,” Griffin told NBA TV last month. “What it starts with is just us doing what we say we’re going to do, one step at a time. Over time, I think he’s going to see there is a trust level that he should have in us.

“I believe strongly he has always wanted to be part of the market, but, understandably, the kid wants to win.”

Ball, meanwhile, was limited to just 47 games in 2018-19 as he sprained his ankle in late January and never returned to the court. The No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft finished the season averaging 9.9 points and 5.4 assists.