OG Anunoby is nearing his return to the court.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse told reporters the second-year forward will be active for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Warriors on Sunday. But he may not play in the matchup, Nurse said.

Nick Nurse confirms what he’s already said previously: OG Anunoby will be active tonight. Downplays how much of an impact he will have … makes it seem like he is very unlikely to play tonight. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 2, 2019

The 21-year-old forward was upgraded to questionable for Game 1 but didn’t appear in that contest. He hasn’t played since undergoing an emergency appendectomy in mid-April.

“(Not being able to play) is boring,” Anunoby told reporters last week. “But, you can’t control it.”

Anunoby averaged 7.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 20.2 minutes per game in 2018-19. His greatest strength, however, is his defensive versatility. His 7-6 wingspan and quickness will only improve Toronto’s ability to guard Golden State’s perimeter threats. He could also help Kawhi Leonard get some rest by serving as the star’s primary backup, like he did during the regular season.

“Just be able to switch on defense, and offensively to be able to shoot and pass,” Anunoby said about his potential role in the series.

The Raptors claimed a 118-109 victory in Game 1 to secure a 1-0 lead over the two-time defending champion Warriors. Game 2 will tipoff at 8 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena.