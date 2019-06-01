Many have projected the 6-foot-8 forward from Duke to be a top-10 pick in the NBA Draft at the end of the month.

Former Duke star Cam Reddish will undergo surgery on a nagging core muscle injury just three weeks before the 2019 NBA Draft.

According to The Athletic, which cited unidentified sources, Reddish is expected to need six weeks to recover. The injury carried over from his lone season at Duke, and he will have the “minor procedure” so that he can fully heal.

Sources: Cam Reddish will undergo a minor procedure for a core muscle injury. There is a six-week timetable that will have Reddish fully healthy. The core injury nagged him during the Duke season and will now fully heal. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 31, 2019

Reddish went to Duke with high expectations, but he underwhelmed as a freshman. He averaged 13.5 points yet disappeared for long stretches and shot just 33.3% from 3-point range. Reddish helped Duke win the ACC Tournament, but the Blue Devils were eliminated in the Elite 8 of this season’s NCAA Tournament by Michigan State.

Many have projected the 6-foot-8 forward to be a top-10 pick in the draft, and he likely will be the third Duke star to go off the board behind Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett. The injury isn’t expected to have an impact on his draft stock.

The draft is scheduled to start June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.