Andre Iguodala injury update: Warriors forward expected to be available for Game 2

Andre Iguodala left Game 1 with a leg injury late in the fourth quarter, but he’s expected to be available for Game 2.

The Warriors announced Friday that Iguodala underwent an MRI on Friday, which came back clean.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after Thursday’s game that he believes the forward will be OK after he came down awkwardly on his left leg. He was noticeably limping for the remainder of the game.

Steve Kerr said he thinks Andre Iguodala “is okay,” but they will have more details tomorrow — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 31, 2019

Iguodala missed the final game of the Western Conference finals with a left calf injury.

He told reporters after the game he will play in Game 2.

“I’ll be fine,” he said.

Andre Iguodala just told reporters that he won’t be missing Game 2: “I’ll be fine.” — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 31, 2019

The Warriors fell to the Raptors 118-109 in Game 1 and will try to bounce back for Game 2 on Sunday.