NBA Finals 2019: Draymond Green, Drake exchange words after Game 1

Draymond Green and noted Raptors fan Drake exchanged words after Toronto’s win in Game 1.

Draymond Green exchanged words with Drake after the Golden State Warriors’ loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Green was involved in a confrontation with the Canadian rapper and Raptors fan, who has already been at the center of controversy during the playoffs, after the Warriors’ 118-109 defeat.

The exchange was brief before Green, who finished with a triple-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, walked off the court.

Green shrugged off the incident after the game when a reporter asked him about the “scuffle.”

“You got a question about basketball? It wasn’t really a scuffle, because I didn’t hit him and he didn’t hit me,” Green said.

Pascal Siakam starred with 32 points to lead the Raptors to their win in the series opener at the Scotiabank Arena.

Drake with some words for Draymond Green… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Sfvc91FTuQ — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 31, 2019

Drake, of course, has already drawn criticism from some for engaging with Toronto players and coaches from his courtside seat near the bench during home games. The NBA talked with the Raptors earlier this week about reigning in the music star, who caused similar controversy for his behavior during games last year.

Golden State will look to level the series in Game 2 in Toronto on Sunday.