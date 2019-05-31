The Raptors got their first-ever win in the NBA Finals with a 118-109 victory over Golden State in Game 1.

Pascal Siakam was fantastic and Kawhi Leonard was good even if he wasn’t at his best.

Toronto now leads the series 1-0.

Game 2 is scheduled to tip off Sunday.

Here are three takeaways from the Raptors’ Game 1 win

Golden State forgot about Pascal Siakam

Every single team in the NBA knows who Kawhi Leonard is and what he can do. And in every series Leonard has played in this postseason, opponents have schemed in every way possible to slow him down. And give Golden State credit in Game 1, they did just that, truly limiting what the 2014 NBA FInals MVP could do by trapping him and double teaming him every chance it got.

But the Warriors seemingly forgot about Pascal Siakam. They knew he was there, don’t get us wrong, but in double teaming Leonard all night long and committing so much attention to the forward, they allowed Siakam to go one-on-one with just about everyone on the court including Draymond Green in the post.

Normally that makes sense. Put your best defender on one man while you devote two other great defensive players on another. But Siakam had Green’s number all night long. He scored 32 points on 14-of-17 shooting and dominated Green, getting to the bucket in the paint. He had 14 points in the third alone.

Golden State can’t come out in Game 2 with such a lackadaisical approach on Siakam. He’ll dominate them the same way he did in Game 1 if it does that again.

Danny Green kept shooting

The Eastern Conference finals were an absolute struggle for Danny Green. He missed his last nine 3-point attempts in the series and went 4 of 23 from beyond the arc (15.3 percent). But despite his struggles, he never second-guessed himself.

“I want to make shots. Trust me, I’m trying,” he said. “But at the same time, you’ve got to be positive, stick with what you know and be confident in yourself. Confidence goes a long way in this league.”

Well he kept on shooting into Game 1 of the Finals and it paid off as he took a shot less than 45 seconds in. He missed that shot but he kept shooting and he hit his next one less than a minute later. That carried over to the rest of the game and he finished up hitting 3 of 7 from long range in this game and scored 11 points.

That’s the most 3-pointers he has hit since Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Green kept shooting and it paid off.

Warriors have to make Kawhi Leonard work on defense

Making Kawhi Leonard work on offense is easy. When he has the ball, trap him, double team him, dirty up the area around his feet and put pressure on him. But the Warriors let him do nothing on defense in Game 1 and it showed.

Leonard was allowed to play off of Andre Iguodala, and on occasion did the same thing against Draymond Green and he never really looked like he had to work on that end. And Golden State was content to go away from him, which is fine, because he’s one of the best defenders in the NBA, but it might not be best for the long run.

As a result he was fresh on offense. Now, this has to be pointed out, he wasn’t great in Game 1 offensively. He finished with 23 points on 5-of-14 shooting while most of his scoring came from the free-throw line as he went 10 of 12 from there.

This was not Leonard’s best night, and some of that has to do with what the Warriors did. But can Golden State expect nights like that from Leonard throughout this series? It really, really shouldn’t, because if it does, Leonard will go off for 40 on them. So the Warriors need to be proud of slowing him down offensively in Game 1, but they can’t expect for him to be slowed down like that going forward if they don’t tire him out on the defensive end, too.