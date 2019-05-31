Pascal Siakam was unstoppable in Game 1 on Thursday.

The Raptors were going to make the most out of their first-ever game in the NBA Finals.

Toronto took down the two-time defending champion Warriors 118-109 at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday and now hold a 1-0 series lead.

And the Raptors owe much of their success in Game 1 to Pascal Siakam.

The 25-year-old forward scored a team-high 32 points on 14-of-17 shooting and was virtually unstoppable, getting into the paint even when Draymond Green was on him.

“We’ve got a lot of bodies, we’ve got guys just willing to move and play defense and we use it to our advantage,” Siakam told ESPN after the game. “We’re doing a pretty decent job, there’s some possessions there where we made some mistakes, but for the most part we played solid.”

Siakam’s performance was needed too, because Kawhi Leonard was not at his best as Golden State constantly double-teamed him and trapped him outside the arc.

Despite that focus on Leonard though, he still scored 23 points and added eight rebounds and five assists in the win.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 34 points on 8-of-18 shooting.

Klay Thompson finished with 21.

Game 2 is schedule to tip off Sunday.