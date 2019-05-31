NBA Draft 2019: Zion Williamson signs with CAA Sports

Other CAA clients include Joel Embiid, Paul George, Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Chris Paul, among others.

Zion Williamson has signed with an agency.

CAA Sports on Thursday announced that it will represent the former Duke phenom, who is projected to be picked No. 1 overall by the Pelicans in next month’s NBA Draft.

Williamson joins a CAA roster of star clients that includes Joel Embiid, Paul George, Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Chris Paul, among others.

We are proud to welcome Zion (@zionw32) Williamson to the CAA Sports Family! pic.twitter.com/GtWnJN47g7 — CAA Basketball (@CAA_Basketball) May 30, 2019

Williamson is a virtual lock to be the first player off the board when the Pelicans are on the clock atop the draft. According to his stepfather, Lee Anderson, Williamson is thrilled about the prospect of playing in New Orleans.

“One thing that Zion has always been taught is to accept the things you can’t change and this is one of the things he had nothing to do with. It’s the process of the NBA, and certainly we’re excited about the Crescent City down there in New Orleans,” Anderson told the “Off the Bench” radio show on ESPN 104.5 in Baton Rouge this month.

“I spoke with coach [Alvin] Gentry the other night and we met with Mr. David Griffin. We had a great conversation and we’re excited about the prospect of coming down there, getting settled, looking for a place to stay and all those good things.”

Williamson, who turns 19 in July, averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game in his lone season with the Blue Devils.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who cited unidentified sources, it is expected that Austin Brown and Lisa Joseph-Metelus will serve as Williamson’s agents.