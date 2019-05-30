Kevin Durant injury update: Warriors star (calf) ‘hasn’t practiced yet’

Durant has already been ruled out for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors on Thursday.

Kevin Durant still has multiple steps to take before he can return to the court.

The 30-year-old Warriors star has yet to return to practice, coach Steve Kerr told reporters Wednesday. Durant has already been ruled out for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors.

“His next step is individual court work, so that will be the next priority over the next couple of days,” Kerr said. “Hopefully he can wrap that up, and then he’s going to have to practice. We have to see him in practice before he can play a game, and he hasn’t practiced yet.”

Durant has been out since straining his calf in Golden State’s Game 5 win over the Rockets in the second round. The Warriors went on to close out Houston in six games before sweeping the Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals.

Durant, who was having a stellar postseason before the injury, traveled with the team for Games 1 and 2 in Toronto.

Here’s Kevin Durant boarding the Warriors team plane to Toronto. An encouraging sign. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/r7PfW7PxYz — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) May 28, 2019

“Just taking it a second at a time,” Durant told reporters last week. “I try to focus on (the present) and not think too far down the line because I don’t really know too much about this injury. I’m just leaving it to the hands of the team doctors and I trust the direction they are trying to put me in.”

Warriors forward Draymond Green said the team “needs” Durant back for the championship series.

“I think we were a very good team who was tough to beat (before Durant signed),” Green told ESPN earlier this month. “I think when Kevin came here, he made us unbeatable. … The next series is going to be tough, and I hope and pray that we can get (Durant) back.”

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and Raptors will tip off Thursday at 9 p.m. ET in Toronto.