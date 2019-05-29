Bullock would “be willing to return to the Pistons” if the “finances were in order,” according to a report from The Athletic.

The Pistons and Reggie Bullock appear to have mutual interest.

The 28-year-old wing would “be willing to return to the Pistons” if the “finances were in order,” according to a report from The Athletic, which cites an unidentified league source. Detroit is also interested in bringing back Bullock, according to an earlier report from the Detroit Free Press.

The Pistons sent Bullock, who was having a career season, to the Lakers in exchange for Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and a second-round draft pick before the trade deadline. But, Bullock’s numbers dropped off with Los Angeles as he averaged 9.3 points and shot 34.3% from 3-point range in 19 games with the team.

Bullock said in March he’d still be open to re-signing with the Lakers.

“I would love to be back here with the Lakers,” Bullock told reporters at the time. “I was a fan of this organization pretty much my whole life. … We’ll see how it plays out during the summer.

Bullock was with the Pistons from 2015-18. He is a career 39.2 percent shooter from behind the arc.

The Pistons finished the season with a 41-41 record and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16, where they were swept by the Bucks in the first round. They also reportedly may look to sign Seth Curry and Derrick Rose in the offseason.