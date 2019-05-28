Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is ‘awake’ and ‘responsive’ after suffering stroke

The Cavaliers’ majority owner was admitted to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital after showing symptoms of a stroke, The Detroit News reported.

Dan Gilbert was hospitalized in Michigan on Sunday.

Gilbert’s company, Quicken Loans, released a statement Monday informing the public that Gilbert was brought to the hospital by a family friend after he wasn’t feeling well. Once there, he suffered a stroke and underwent a catheter-based procedure, which landed him in the Intensive Care Unit for recovery.

Gilbert is now awake, responsive and resting comfortably, according to the statement. It also thanked the community for its aid.

“Dan and his family are grateful for the outpouring of support following the news of his hospitalization early Sunday,” the statement read.

Gilbert, a Detroit native, became Cleveland’s majority owner in 2005. Since then, the Cavaliers have won their only NBA championship in 2016, behind the leadership of now-Lakers star LeBron James.

Cleveland finished 2018-19 with a 19-63 record, which was tied for the second-worst mark in the NBA. It has the fifth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.