Steve Kerr isn’t worried about the antics of Canadian rapper Drake ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors coach spoke about the Raptors superfan Monday, suggesting he wouldn’t be a problem for the two-time defending champions.

“I’m not worried about Drake. I called him on his cell phone earlier,” Kerr told reporters jokingly Monday. “My daughter’s rolling her eyes right now. She’s like ‘Dad, no more dad jokes.'”

Drake received plenty of publicity during the Eastern Conference finals as he attempted to antagonize Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo with courtside distractions and energized the Toronto crowd during the six-game series. He was named the Raptors’ global ambassador in 2013 and has been vocal about his belief in the team as of late.

“We have the best player, we have the best fans in the whole NBA, in the whole world,” he proclaimed following Toronto’s Game 5 win on Thursday.

He predicted the Raptors would topple Milwaukee, and, sure enough, they will make their NBA Finals debut Thursday. However, the Warriors are clearly the more experienced side, as they have been to five straight championship series and won three of the last four.

The Warriors are favored to win their third consecutive championship, despite injuries to Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins.

Nevertheless, Toronto has home court advantage and will attempt to get a head start Thursday against Golden State in Scotiabank Arena at 9 p.m. ET.