The Lakers’ season is over but that hasn’t stopped LeBron James from facing some competition.

His latest opponent: 14-year-old Gabe Cupps.

Cupps is a teammate of James’ son, Bronny, and challenged the 15-time NBA All-Star to a 3-point shootout.

You can guess who won.

“I got called out by my guy and in my opinion the best shooters (he can do more too) for the Class of 2023,” James wrote on Instagram. “Told him about a certain switch I can hit when needed and he didn’t believe me. Well he found out the hard way!”

The impromptu competition was in the middle of an LA Classic Tournament. Bronny James was there with his EYBL team Strive For Greatness. Cupps, who plays with Bronny on the North Coast Blue Chips, was in attendance and wanted in on some action.

Both Cupps and LeBron James made their first three 3-point attempts, but Cupps missed his fourth try and the Lakers star sunk the winning shot.