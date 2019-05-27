The specifics of Gilbert’s diagnosis were not released, according to The Detroit News.

Dan Gilbert has been hospitalized in Michigan.

The Cavaliers’ majority owner was admitted to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital after showing symptoms of a stroke, The Detroit News reported Sunday.

Gilbert’s company, Quicken Loans, later issued a statement.

“Early this morning, Dan Gilbert sought care at a local hospital after experiencing stroke-like symptoms,” the statement read. “He received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably. Our collective thoughts and prayers are with Dan for a speedy recovery. The Gilbert family respectfully requests privacy at this time.”

Gilbert, a Detroit native, became Cleveland’s majority owner in 2005. Since then, the Cavaliers have won their only NBA championship in 2016, behind the leadership of now-Lakers star LeBron James.

Cleveland finished 2018-19 with a 19-63 record, which was tied for the second-worst mark in the NBA. It has the fifth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.