Toronto could get a key piece back at some point during the NBA Finals.

The Raptors are “quietly optimistic” forward OG Anunoby will return for the championship series, according to a report from the Toronto Sun.

Per sources, the Raptors are quietly optimistic that they’ll get OG Anunoby back at some point vs. Warriors in the NBA Finals. They don’t know for sure, but spacing of games should help. Also long breaks between most games helps Kawhi quite a bit. — Ryan Wolstat (@WolstatSun) May 26, 2019

The second-year wing has been sidelined since undergoing an emergency appendectomy in mid-April. He served as Kawhi Leonard’s primary backup at small forward and averaged 7.0 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in 67 appearances with the Raptors in 2018-19.

“OG does not have a timetable for coming back,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse told reporters Wednesday. “He is being more active every day. … He’s moving pretty good, he’s shooting, etc., but still a ways away from being able to take hits and contact in the areas that he needs to test out.”

Anunoby, 21, is 6-8 and has a 7-6 wingspan. His length and quickness allows him to guard multiple positions and should strengthen Toronto’s second unit if he returns.

The Raptors finished off the Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday. They will face a Warriors team that is dealing with injuries to Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins and Andre Iguodala. Nevertheless, Golden State’s offense seems as potent as ever.

Anunoby could help lessen the workload of Leonard and the rest of his teammates against the highly favored Warriors, depending on his condition. The NBA Finals will tipoff Thursday at 9 p.m. ET in Toronto.