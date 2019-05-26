Toronto’s 100-94 Game 6 win over the Bucks on Saturday secured its move to the biggest stage in basketball.

The Raptors are headed to their first ever NBA Finals.

Here are three takeaways from the Raptors’ historic win

The “others” made all the difference

Toronto’s bench outscored Milwaukee’s in three consecutive games during its four-game winning streak in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Raptors got valuable contributions from a variety of role players throughout the series. Among them were Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell and Serge Ibaka.

The Bucks didn’t have the luxury of a new face showing up each night, and it led to their downfall.

Kawhi Leonard’s will to win is unrivaled

Leonard did everything possible to elevate his team’s play against the Bucks.

The Raptors superstar finished with a game-high 27 points on 9-of-22 shooting, but also grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds — 12 more than any of his teammates.

Leonard logged 41 minutes and carried his team through critical moments down the stretch, like he has all postseason. One of his more notable plays was a poster dunk on defensive player of the year candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks’ free throw struggles came back to bite them again

Toronto’s crowd seemed to have had a serious effect on Milwaukee at the line.

The Bucks fell short by six points and left nine at the charity stripe. Antetokounmpo clanged five of his 10 attempts which clearly changed the outcome of the game.

But you have to give credit to the Raptors for their swarming defensive tactics and aggressiveness, forcing their opponents to earn their scoring the hard way in Scotiabank Arena.