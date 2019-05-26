Warriors’ Andre Iguodala may be looking at retiring ‘soon’

If Andre Iguodala were to retire after this season he would have a good argument to make the Hall of Fame.

Andre Iguodala may be contemplating retirement.

The 15-year vet missed Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Trail Blazers with a calf injury and has missed time each of the last few years with injuries, so he said it’s hard not to think about those things.

“It just flared up real quick, and we’ve got a good training staff so they’re on top of it. It’s just, you’ve been playing for five long seasons, like long, long seasons so it’s bound to come up,” Iguodala told reporters Saturday, via 95.7 The Game. “It’s very rare that you see it, so I feel like it’s hard to be realized sometimes.

“My career is almost over, so I don’t really care, you know, we’ve got a tough series ahead…I’m about to be done playing anyway.”

Iguodala is coming off a of year in which he averaged career lows in points, minutes, field-goal attempts and free-throw attempts. He hasn’t played a full 82-game season since 2009-10 and has played more than 76 games just once in the regular season over the last five years.

And he is leaving his options open for his future as his contract with Golden State runs out after next season.

“I could sign a one-year deal if I want to,” he said. “That’s the beauty of sense of self.”

He continued: “I felt like I had a good year, even though, like, I didn’t take off as many games as in the past, so I played more this year, and then it was explosive minutes too, so I felt really good and hopefully I can continue to do it for however long as I choose.”

Iguodala has made an All-Star team, two All-NBA defensive teams, won three titles and was named the Finals MVP in 2014-15. He has had a great career and he did say it could be over “soon.”

It should be taken into account too that Iguodala has joked about his retirement before and did so before this year saying in an interview with TNT that he would be officially retiring after this season.

He followed that up quickly though by saying, ” I’m bullsh—ing.”

So for now we will assume Iguodala is not retiring, but we’ll see what he says after the season especially if the Warriors win their third straight title.