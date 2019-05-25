“When KD gets back are we going to be able to transition? Yeah,” Curry said. “We have that experience and that capability to do so.”

The Warriors have done nothing but win over the last two years with two NBA titles, and they are on pace for yet another victory this year as they are the favorites to win yet again.

Over the last five years, they have won four championships and very well could have won five had it not been for a Draymond Green suspension, an Andrew Bogut injury and a bum ankle for Stephen Curry.

Since Kevin Durant went out with a calf strain during this year’s Western Conference semifinals, there have been questions as to whether the team is even better without the All-Star forward.

Curry doesn’t read much into that. He has no doubt that when Durant gets back — assuming he does — the Warriors won’t miss a beat.

“When KD gets back are we going to be able to transition? Yeah,” Curry said. “We have that experience and that capability to do so. At the end of the day we are one group until we’re not.

“And I don’t think we’re going to let any noise around us, as frustrating or entertaining whatever you want to call it is, on a daily basis we’re not going to let it break us.”

Steph Curry thoughtful, introspective and funny with knocking down the criticism Kevin Durant gets pic.twitter.com/3LWfqSGnRs — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 24, 2019

Golden State is never going to make everyone happy.

That is what Curry has discovered recently. He also found out that no matter how the team is winning — with Durant or without him — someone will always find a way to take away from the team’s accomplishments rather than calling attention to all the Warriors have done over the past five years and the last three with Durant.

“Nobody can say anything without it getting scrutinized or criticized,” Curry said. “Nobody can be happy when people are playing well, that’s the part to me that’s most surprising.

“If it’s KD playing well it’s ‘Oh they’re playing a different style and it’s not as fun to watch’ or if it’s when he’s out and we’re winning games it’s, ‘Are we better, or are we more fun,’ or whatever the question is, you hear it all the time.

“We are a great team because everybody who puts on the uniform goes out, competes at a high level, look out for each other, there’s a little bit of sacrifice, but at the end of the day it’s all about winning.”

The Warriors swept the Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals and await the winner of the Raptors/Bucks series.

Toronto currently leads 3-2 with Game 6 set to tip off Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.