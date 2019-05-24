Raptors fan/Bucks villain Drake: ‘I love this team and we’re going to the NBA Finals’

After the Raptors beat the Bucks, Canadian rapper Drake defended his courtside antics during the Eastern Conference Finals.

Raptors superfan (and suddenly Bucks supervilliain) Drake said his courtside antics during the Eastern Conference Finals have not been “disrespectful” as he continued to troll Milwaukee after Thursday’s Game 5.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper from Canada has become a major storyline during the series, laughing at MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo when the Bucks star missed a free throw and rubbing the shoulders of Raptors coach Nick Nurse in Game 4.

Antetokounmpo’s former agent Georgios Dimitropoulos tweeted that he had “never seen anything as disrespectful as this before” in a now-deleted post, while Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said there was “no place” for the type of exuberant reactions Drake had been displaying courtside.

Drake, who is a global ambassador for the Raptors, was watching in Toronto when his team beat the Bucks, 105-99, in Milwaukee to take a 3-2 lead in the series, and he defended his antics when speaking to reporters afterward.

“We have the best player, we have the best fans in the whole NBA, in the whole world,” he said after a watch party at the team’s Toronto arena. “Look around you, look at this, we created this. This didn’t exist before we were here, look around at the square, this didn’t exist before we were here, we did this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 22, 2019 at 4:40pm PDT

“It doesn’t matter what anybody says. They can say it’s disrespectful, they can say, it’s this, it’s that.

“Everybody’s within the rules, everybody’s doing their thing. All we are is proud and passionate. We are like a college sports team — the Toronto Raptors are a college sports team, I promise you.

“I love Toronto, I love this team and we’re going to the NBA Finals.”

Although the 32-year-old was not in Milwaukee, the Bucks owner’s daughter Mallory Edens was at courtside wearing a T-shirt of Pusha T, a rapper with whom Drake has had a feud.

That clearly was noticed by Drake, who changed his Instagram avatar to a picture of Edens after the game.

He also uploaded a picture of Edens onto his story with the caption “All is fair in war and war and trust me I’ll still get you tickets to ovo fest”.