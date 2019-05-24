The Bucks’ best player tweaked his ankle in the final minutes of the Bucks’ Game 5 loss to the Raptors on Thursday.

No, Giannis Antetokounmpo was not tired in the fourth quarter, he was hurt.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters after the game the forward tweaked his ankle on a defensive possession and did not come out in the final minutes of the game to get a breather.

Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer on why he pulled Giannis Antetokounmpo late in fourth quarter of Game 5 loss to Raptors: “He twisted his ankle in the backcourt. He just looked like he was in a lot of pain and couldn’t move.” pic.twitter.com/lDQe0pFcLH — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 24, 2019

It appeared Antetokounmpo hurt himself when trying to defend Kawhi Leonard off of a rebound in the closing minutes.

He left the court soon after the play and came back in after a possession and a foul on one of his teammates.

There was speculation on the broadcast that Antetokounmpo was taking a breather, but Budenholzer said that was not the case.

“He twisted his ankle in the backcourt,” Budenholzer said.

He continued: “And he just looked like he was in a lot of pain and couldn’t move and we had an offensive possession, just maybe get somebody out there that can move, make a shot and I think (the pain) kind of wore off or the adrenaline wore off and he was able to go back in.”

The Bucks trail in the series 3-2 going into Game 6 on Saturday in Toronto.

Antetokounmpo had 24 points, six rebounds and six assists in the loss.