Warriors’ Klay Thompson reacts to All-NBA snub

Klay Thompson wasn’t happy about missing this year’s All-NBA teams.

The Warriors star was told by media Thursday he finished behind Kemba Walker and was just shy of making the third team.

Thompson was visibly frustrated.

“When you go to five straight finals, I respect those guys, but when you go to five straight, it takes more than just a couple All-NBA guys,” he said. “Whatever. I would rather win a championship than win All-NBA.”

Teammate Stephen Curry, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook and Walker made the list over Thompson.

Thompson would have been eligible for a “supermax” contract from the Warriors if he had made any of the three teams, which is worth an extra $30 million.

“It is what it is. I can’t control it,” he said. “Do I think there’s that many guards better than me in the league? No. But that’s the reason we’re still playing.”

Thompson finished the regular season averaging 21.5 points on 46.7% shooting from the field and 40.2% from 3-point range.

In the playoffs, where Golden State awaits their opponent in the NBA Finals, Thompson matched his regular-season average and is shooting a steady 37.8% from the field and 33.3% from long distance.