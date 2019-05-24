Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden earn unanimous All-NBA first team nods

The two are joined by Stephen Curry (91 first team votes), Paul George (71 votes) and Nikola Jokić (59 votes).
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rockets guard James Harden were unanimous selections for the All-NBA teams unveiled Thursday.
The two received first team votes on all 100 ballots to finish with 500 points each.
Antetokounmpo and Harden are followed closely by Warriors guard Stephen Curry with 482 points, including 91 first team votes. Thunder forward Paul George (433 points; 71 first-team votes) and Nuggets center Nikola Jokić (411; 59) round out the roster.
Each first-team vote is worth five points, while second team votes are worth three and third team votes are worth one.
It marks the first time Antetokounmpo, a two-time second team member, has been selected for the honor. Harden, unanimously selected for the third straight year, has been named four times before.
Those named to the second team include 76ers center Joel Embiid (375 points), Warriors forward Kevin Durant (358), Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (306), Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (242) and Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (195).
Players named to the third team include Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (178 points), Pistons forward Blake Griffin (115), Lakers forward LeBron James (111), Jazz center Rudy Gobert (89) and Hornets guard Kemba Walker (51).
With the selection, James ties the NBA record for most All-NBA selections with 15.
All-NBA First Team
|Player
|Team
|Position
|First Team (5 pts)
|Second Team (3 pts)
|Third Team (1 pt)
|Total points
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Bucks
|Forward
|100
|—
|—
|500
|James Harden
|Rockets
|Guard
|100
|—
|—
|500
|Stephen Curry
|Warriors
|Guard
|91
|9
|—
|482
|Paul George
|Thunder
|Forward
|71
|25
|3
|433
|Nikola Jokić
|Nuggets
|Center
|59
|38
|2
|411
All-NBA Second Team
|Player
|Team
|Position
|First Team (5 pts)
|Second Team (3 pts)
|Third Team (1 pt)
|Total points
|Joel Embiid
|76ers
|Center
|40
|57
|4
|375
|Kevin Durant
|Warriors
|Forward
|29
|71
|—
|358
|Damian Lillard
|Trail Blazers
|Guard
|8
|87
|5
|306
|Kawhi Leonard
|Raptors
|Forward
|—
|73
|23
|242
|Kyrie Irving
|Celtics
|Center
|—
|52
|39
|195
|Player
|Team
|Position
|First Team (5 pts)
|Second Team (3 pts)
|Third Team (1 pt)
|Total points
|Russell Westbrook
|Thunder
|Guard
|1
|43
|44
|178
|Blake Griffin
|Pistons
|Forward
|—
|13
|76
|115
|LeBron James
|Lakers
|Forward
|—
|13
|72
|111
|Rudy Gobert
|Jazz
|Center
|1
|5
|69
|89
|Kemba Walker
|Hornets
|Guard
|—
|4
|39
|51