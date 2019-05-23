Raptors injury updates: Kawhi Leonard is ‘feeling good;’ no timetable for OG Anunoby’s return

The Raptors are not worried about Kawhi Leonard, but they still aren’t sure when OG Anunoby will return, coach Nick Nurse said.

Leonard appeared to injure his leg after finishing a layup in the first half of the Raptors’ Game 3 win over the Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals. However, he remained in the game, playing 52 minutes, and followed that up with 34 minutes of action in Toronto’s Game 4 victory, which tied the series at 2-2.

“He’s feeling good,” Nurse said. “No concerns at this point. He’s good.”

Leonard has been terrific for Toronto against the Bucks. He’s averaging 29.3 points and shooting 46.1% from the field through the first four games of the series.

Anunoby, meanwhile, has been sidelined since undergoing an emergency appendectomy in mid-April. Nurse said the 21-year-old forward is still out indefinitely.

“OG does not have a timetable for coming back,” Nurse said. “He is being more active every day. … He’s moving pretty good, he’s shooting, etc., but still a ways away from being able to take hits and contact in the areas that he needs to test out.”

Anunoby averaged 7.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 20.2 minutes per game in 2018-19. He is a versatile defender capable of guarding multiple positions, as well.

Nurse also said Raptors guard Kyle Lowry has been playing through a hand injury.

“It’s hurt and it’s sore and it causes him a lot of pain,” Nurse said. “But he seems to be able to manage it through the game and do what he can do. He’s obviously scoring and playing great on top of the other things he always does, and we’re really showing a heck of a lot of toughness and again, the spirit that he just wants to be out there and help his team any way he can.”

Game 5 between the Bucks and Raptors will tip off Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee.