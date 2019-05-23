Kristaps Porzingis really didn’t want to re-sign with the Knicks.

Kristaps Porzingis really didn’t want to re-sign with the Knicks, at least according to the president of the team.

Steve Mills told a crowd at a J.P Morgan speaker event on Wednesday that the former star center for the Knicks threatened the team before they traded him.

He threatened to go back and play in Europe rather than re-signing in New York.

“When he walked into our office, my office, and (general manager) Scott (Perry) was sitting there with me and point blank said, ‘Guys, I don’t want to be here, I’m not going to re-sign with the Knicks and I’m going to give you seven days to trade me or I’m going back to Europe,'” Mills recounted. “So fortunately for us, through that process that we’re talking about at the start of September we had a number of deals lined up.”

Interesting new information on the Porzingis trade from today’s JPM speaker event with Scott Perry and Steve Mills KP threatened to go back to Europe if not traded within 7 days Scott and Steve had trade offers lined up dating back to last September pic.twitter.com/JGp1EQQrUV — #Knockstape (@KnicksGuy1) May 22, 2019

The Knicks ultimately traded Porzingis to the Mavericks during the season for a package that included DeAndre Jordan, Dennis Smith Jr. and Wesley Matthews.

Tim Hardaway Jr. also went to Dallas in the deal.

The Knicks have the No. 3 pick in the draft this year and will hope to replace Porzingis with a new talented player on June 20.