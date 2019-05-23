NBA playoffs 2019: Mike Budenholzer says Bucks need Eric Bledsoe ‘to play better’

“We’re going to need Bled,” Budenholzer said. “Eric’s been great for us, his defense, his ability to attack. We need him to play better.”

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer thinks Eric Bledsoe will turn it around.

Bledsoe has struggled in the Eastern Conference finals and his minutes have been reduced in favor of backup guards Malcolm Brogdon and George Hill. Budenholzer discussed Bledsoe’s play after Milwaukee’s Game 4 loss to the Raptors, which tied the series at 2-2.

“Malcolm and George have played so well the last few games, I think we felt like, maybe, trying to get them on the court more,” Budenholzer said Tuesday. “We’re going to need Bled. Eric’s been great for us, his defense, his ability to attack. We need him to play better.

“We need the group to play better. But (Tuesday) really, all three of those guys — Malcolm, George, and Eric — weren’t as good as we need them to be.”

Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer on Eric Bledsoe (2-7 shooting in 20 minutes) after Game 4 blowout loss to Raptors: “We’re going to need Bled. … We need him to play better.” pic.twitter.com/IQQ3weISLG — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 22, 2019

Bledsoe has scored just 16 total points on 5-of-23 shooting over the last two games, which were both Milwaukee losses. Khris Middleton, however, said the team has not lost its confidence in the point guard.

“He’s been very good offensively,” Middleton told reporters. “Got to put it behind him. Only way you’re going to get out of a slump and only way you’re going to play better. Think the positive and do what you do your whole life. That’s what I told him. Just go out there and play. Nobody’s worried about makes and misses.”

Middleton finished with 30 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Milwaukee in Game 4.

Game 5 between the Bucks and Raptors will tip off Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee.