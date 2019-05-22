Luka Doncic, Trae Young top 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie first team

The All-Rookie first team was a mirror of the top five picks in the 2018 NBA Draft, the first time that had happened since the 1984 draft.

Mavericks swing man Luka Doncic and Hawks guard Trae Young were unanimously selected to the 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie first team, the league announced Tuesday.

The pair was named on all 100 ballots from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Doncic, who turned 20 in February, averaged 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game this season. Young, who also is only 20, averaged 19.1 points and 8.1 assists with 3.7 rebounds per game.

The All-Rookie first team was a mirror of the top five picks in the 2018 NBA Draft, as Doncic (drafted third overall) and Young (fifth) were joined by Suns center and No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton, Kings forward Marving Bagley III (second) and Grizzlies forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr. (fourth).

Doncic, Young and Ayton are the finalists for the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year award. The winner will be revealed June 24 at the 2019 NBA Awards in Los Angeles.

This marks the first time since the 1984-85 season that the top five picks in the previous NBA Draft were selected to the NBA All-Rookie first team. Thirty-four years ago, the NBA All-Rookie first team was Hakeem Olajuwon (No. 1 pick in 1984), Sam Bowie (No. 2), Michael Jordan (No. 3), Sam Perkins (No. 4) and Charles Barkley (No. 5).

The 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie second team consists of Clippers guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Landry Shamet, Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton, Knicks center Mitchell Robinson and Hawks guard Kevin Huerter.

Others receiving All-Rookie votes, in order: Mikal Bridges (Suns), Kevin Knox (Knicks), Josh Okogie (Timberwolves), Jalen Brunson (Mavericks). Allonzo Trier (Knicks), Rodions Kurucs (Nets), Wendell Carter Jr. (Bulls), Miles Bridges (Hornets), Bruce Brown (Pistons), Harry Giles III (Kings), Mo Bamba (Magic) and Aaron Holiday (Pacers).