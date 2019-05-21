NBA playoffs 2019: Warriors become second team ever to reach five straight finals

The Warriors will be playing for their third straight championship and fourth title during the stretch.

The Warriors continue to make history.

Golden State completed a Western Conference finals sweep of the Trail Blazers with a 119-117 overtime win in Game 4 on Monday. With the win, the Warriors will advance to their fifth straight NBA Finals. They’re just the second team in history to accomplish that feat, joining the Celtics, who reached the championship round in 10 straight years from 1957-66.

The Warriors have become the 2nd team in NBA history to reach the Finals in 5 consecutive seasons. They join the Celtics, who made 10 straight appearances from 1957-66. pic.twitter.com/WveYs2ahCJ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 21, 2019

The Warriors will be playing for their third straight championship and fourth title during the stretch. Their lone finals loss came to the Cavaliers in seven games in 2015-16.

“I hope it doesn’t go unnoticed or underrated,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game about the accomplishment. “It’s really, really difficult. I just can’t say enough about the competitive desire of the group of players that we have here and the culture that they’ve built together.”

“I hope it doesn’t go unnoticed or underrated.” 🙏 Steve Kerr is proud of what his @warriors squad has been able to accomplish as they head to their fifth straight NBA Finals. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/UXOqHP6t4G — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 21, 2019

The Warriors will face the winner of the series between the Bucks and Raptors in the finals. Milwaukee holds a 2-1 lead in that matchup heading into Game 4 on Tuesday.