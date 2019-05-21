NBA playoffs 2019: 3 takeaways from Warriors’ sweep of Trail Blazers

Golden State completed a Western Conference finals sweep of the Trail Blazers with a 119-117 overtime win in Game 4.

Portland’s championship dreams have come to an end.

Golden State completed a Western Conference finals sweep of the Trail Blazers with a 119-117 overtime win in Game 4.

Here are three takeaways from Golden State’s big win.

Meyers Leonard was the X-factor nobody was ready for

Meyers Leonard had a career night against the Warriors.

The seventh-year center poured in 25 first-half points, which is more than he has ever scored in a game in the NBA or college. He finished with a team-high 30 points, 12 rebounds and knocked down five 3-pointers in the contest.

Leonard’s insertion into the starting lineup was essential to stretching Golden State’s defense out, but it wasn’t enough to get a win.

Stephen Curry has continued to step it up

Stephen Curry is on a roll.

The Warriors star has scored at least 30 points in his last five playoff games, but he took things up a notch Monday, recording a triple-double.

Curry finished with 37 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in Golden State’s win while Draymond Green tallied a triple-double of his own. The two-time MVP has been re-asserting his dominance as of late, which is a great sign for the defending champs.

Curry didn’t sit for a single second after halftime.

Golden State owned the boards

The Warriors took control of the rebounding battle, beating the Trail Blazers on the boards, 56-38.

Golden State created plenty of second-chance opportunities, as it grabbed 15 offensive rebounds compared to Portland’s 6.

The Warriors will now await the winner of the Eastern Conference finals series between the Bucks and Raptors. Milwaukee enters Game 4 on Tuesday with a 2-1 series lead.