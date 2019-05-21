Andre Iguodala injury update: Warriors swingman (calf) out for Game 4 vs. Trail Blazers

Andre Iguodala’s MRI exam of his calf came back negative but he will not play in a Game 4 that could settle the Western Conference finals.

Andre Iguodala was cleared of serious damage after undergoing an MRI exam on his left calf, but the veteran Warriors swingman will miss Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Monday, coach Steve Kerr told reporters.

Iguodala, 35, departed after feeling tightness in his left calf in the opening quarter Saturday of a 110-99 victory over the Trail Blazers.

The MRI exam came back negative, but he will not play when the two-time defending champions — who lead the series 3-0 — attempt to wrap it up Monday.

Kerr said last weekend Alfonzo McKinnie is capable of stepping up if Iguodala is unavailable.

“We’ll have to have more minutes from him, but we’re confident he can do the job.” Kerr said.

Stephen Curry echoed Kerr’s sentiments.

“Injuries are a part of the game, but we have guys that are capable and can step up,” Curry said. “It will require Alfonzo having a few more minutes, Jonas [Jerebko], J.B. [Jordan Bell] playing the solid basketball he did on Saturday night.”

Game 4 between the Warriors and Trail Blazers will tipoff Monday at 9 p.m. ET.