Leonard injured his leg early in Game 3 but still played 52 minutes in his team’s 118-112 double-overtime win.

The Raptors believe Kawhi Leonard will be on the floor Tuesday.

The 27-year-old forward is expected to play in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Bucks, Toronto coach Nick Nurse told reporters Monday. Leonard injured his leg early in Game 3 but still played 52 minutes in his team’s 118-112 double-overtime win.

“I think the consensus today is he’s tired, and he’s got two days and will be ready to go,” Nurse said. “Those are kind of the words coming out of his mouth. Little tired, but he’ll get his rest, got two days, and he’ll be ready.”

Leonard appeared to suffer the injury after finishing a layup in the first half and was walking with a noticeable limp.

Kawhi pushing through the pain, playing with a noticeable limp pic.twitter.com/UZPL16hvI7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 19, 2019

Despite the injury, Leonard scored 36 points on 11-of-25 shooting. The win cut Toronto’s series deficit to 2-1.

“I’m just confident in myself,” Leonard told TNT. “My teammates are confident in me. I just go out there and play. I can live with the results because I’m giving 110% out there.”

“Right now I’m about to just enjoy this win.” Kawhi after the Raptors secure the Game 3 dub at home. 🎤: @KristenLedlow pic.twitter.com/CMoI6mihAU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 20, 2019

Leonard said he “was feeling alright” after the victory.

“This is playoff basketball,” Leonard said. “Everybody is hurting. Just have to keep fighting.”

Game 4 between the Bucks and Raptors will tipoff Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.