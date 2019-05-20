MVP finalist Giannis Antetokounmpo is confident the Bucks will raise their play in Game 4 Tuesday in Toronto.

Giannis Antetokounmpo expects the Bucks to show a positive response to their Game 3 loss Sunday against the Raptors but knows it won’t be easy.

The Raptors reduced the Bucks’ Eastern Conference Finals lead to 2-1 with a 118-112 double-overtime victory in Toronto.

Antetokounmpo could muster only 12 points and fouled out in the second overtime.

But the NBA MVP finalist says the Bucks won’t dwell on their loss and believes they will come back stronger in Game 4 Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena.

The Greek Freak recorded his 9th double-double (12 PTS/23 REB) this postseason:#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/dS9w1femun — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 20, 2019

He said: “We could be up 3-0. Double overtime, we didn’t play well. But at the end of the day, it’s not going to be easy.

“I’ve never been here before and I never expected it to be easy. As a team usually when we face adversity and lose a game, usually we come out and play way better. Hopefully we can do that for Game 4.”

He added: “I don’t think as a team we felt any frustration, obviously we wanted to get back to the game, but they were just playing better than us.

“Whenever we got close, they were hitting some shots, taking the lead back to seven or eight. It wasn’t our last game, we can get a lot better and that makes me really excited.

“We’ve got to come back, focus on Game 4 and try to set the tone from the beginning.”