NBA playoffs 2019: Raptors top Bucks in double-overtime thriller

Toronto won a double-overtime thriller against Milwaukee on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors secured a 118-112 victory over the Bucks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. Milwaukee now leads the series 2-1.

Kawhi Leonard filled it up as usual, posting a game-high 36 points, but role players made all the difference in the contest. Marc Gasol, Pascal Siakam and Norman Powell all had their best performances of the third round, combining for a much needed 60 points on the night.

The game was very physical, as Powell, Kyle Lowry and Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out.

In the end, Leonard was too much for a Bucks team without their superstar. He scored eight points in the second overtime to help his team pull ahead.

Antetokounmpo was suffocated by Toronto’s defense all night until he fouled out in the second overtime. The MVP finalist was held to 12 points on 5-of-16 shooting and couldn’t quite overcome the Raptors’ double teams.

Toronto has a chance to defend home court again Tuesday in its attempt to knot the series up at 2-2.