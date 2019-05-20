NBA trade rumors: Bulls guard Kris Dunn’s value on market ‘is low to nonexistent’

The 25-year-old guard’s “trade value is low to nonexistent,” multiple league executives told the Chicago Tribune.

Dunn averaged 11.3 points and six assists while shooting 42.5% from the field in 46 games in 2018-19. But, he struggled with turnovers and was inconsistent for long stretches.

“I only control what I can control,” Dunn told The Athletic in an interview earlier this month. “This summer, I’m excited because I actually know what my game is moving forward. The best thing for me is to be aggressive. I think that’s when I’m at my best. When they needed me to be aggressive, look at the numbers. The numbers don’t lie.”

The Timberwolves originally selected Dunn out of Providence with the fifth pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He spent just one season in Minnesota before he was sent to Chicago as part of the Jimmy Butler deal.

“I’m not selfish,” Dunn said. “I do whatever it takes to win. I think the two years I’ve been here I showed what I can do defensively as a point guard. I made big-time shots. I took over games. Some people might let that go under the carpet, but it’s alright because I know what I can do. I’m not scared of the moment.”

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson said the team hasn’t “given up on” Dunn.

“I think he has defensive abilities,” Paxson said in mid-May, via The Athletic. “But we have to get better at that position, there’s absolutely no question in my mind.

“Kris is going to have opportunity because he’s under contract, but we understand as an organization that’s a position that if we’re to make a step in the right direction, that we’re going to have to address.”

The Bulls finished 2018-19 with a 22-60 record and missed the playoffs for a third time in four seasons.