NBA Draft 2019 rumors: At least 4 teams exploring trading picks

The 76ers, Nets, Hawks and Celtics may be “looking to unload” picks on the trade market, according to The Athletic.

The 76ers, Nets, Hawks and Celtics all may be “looking to unload at least one of their draft picks on the trade market,” league executives told The Athletic.

All four of those teams have at least three selections, with Atlanta and Philadelphia holding five picks each. Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk, however, told The Athletic earlier this month they “probably don’t want to add five rookies to” the team.

Schlenk said Atlanta wants to pick players with a specific skill set.

“I’ve said it 100 times, and it sounds really elementary, but being able to dribble, pass and shoot in today’s league is really important,” Schlenk said. “If you’re a guy out there and you can’t do those things, you’re almost a liability. I would have no problem adding another 6-7 to 6-10 guy who can play on the perimeter to the roster because they’ll just find a way for them to get on the floor.”

The 76ers, Nets and Celtics all made the playoffs this season. Brooklyn was topped by Philadelphia in its first-round series and the 76ers went on to fall to the Raptors in seven games.

“Where we are in our trajectory, we need players that can play, players that can add to our team now,” Philadelphia general manager Elton Brand said about the team’s draft strategy, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “We’re looking for maybe older players. For sure, defensive minded players and we always place a premium on shooting.

“But defensive-oriented players that can contribute now, we may look at, I don’t want to tip my hand too much, but that may be something we’re looking at.”

The Celtics were eliminated by the Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals in five games.

The 2019 NBA Draft will take place Thursday, June 20.