NBA Draft 2019 rumors: Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura may have commitment from Timberwolves

It appears like the Timberwolves have a good idea about who they want to select with the 11th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Minnesota may have committed to selecting Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura if he’s available, according to a report from Basketball Insiders.

Heard Rui got a commitment in the lottery (Minnesota was the buzz at the Combine) — usually when you take a commitment you shut down workouts and meetings with teams. https://t.co/uCOe1wtILs — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) May 19, 2019

Minnesota could be looking to pair Hachimura with Karl-Anthony Towns in its frontcourt, as Anthony Tolliver and Taj Gibson are both unrestricted free agents.

Hachimura is projected to be a mid-first round pick on several draft boards and reports suggest he coud end up in the lottery, at the very least. He elected not to participate in pre-draft workouts.

There seems to be a sense at the Combine it’s unlikely Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura could last to the Hornets’ No. 12 pick. Lots of speculation the Timberwolves at No. 11 is his floor. — Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) May 17, 2019

The 6-8 forward averaged 19.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in a breakout junior season for the Bulldogs in 2018-19. He was named West Coast Conference Player of the Year and received the Julius Erving Award, which is given to the country’s best small forward.

Hachimura has reportedly drawn interest from several other teams inside the top 10.