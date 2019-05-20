The 20-year-old guard averaged 5.7 points and 2.8 assists in 43 games in 2018-19.

Frank Ntilikina could soon be playing for a new team.

The Knicks “will look into offers for Ntilikina to see if they can add another early second-round or late first-round pick,” according to a report from the New York Post. The 20-year-old guard is set to make around $5 million in 2019-20, the report says.

Ntilikina struggled with a groin injury and was limited to 43 games in 2018-19. He averaged 5.7 points and 2.8 assists while hitting just 28.7% of his 3-point attempts.

Multiple teams, including the Timberwolves, Magic, Grizzlies, Nets and Suns, all reportedly showed some level of interest in Ntilikina before the trade deadline.

Ntilikina, who the Knicks selected with the eighth pick in the 2017 draft, had an up-and-down rookie season, as well. He was in and out of New York’s rotation in 2018-19.

The Knicks hold the third and 55th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. They’re also expected to be in the mix for big-name free agents this summer, including Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

“We’re excited about where we are,’’ Knicks president Steve Mills said last weekend. “We know we’ll get a good player at three. So, it’s something we’re excited about and look forward to.

“We want to build this team the right way. We’ve always said we’re going to continue to work hard during the draft process. We believe we’re a team that can draft well and this is all part of our plan and growing our team.’’

The Knicks recently completed one of their worst seasons in franchise history, finishing with a 17-65 record. They last made the playoffs in 2012-13.

New York is also reportedly interested in Celtics guard Terry Rozier and forward Marcus Morris.

The Knicks also reportedly will explore trading for Pelicans star Anthony Davis.