NBA playoffs 2019: Warriors use dominant second-half performance to drop Portland

The Warriors outscored the Blazers 57-33 in the second half to lock up a 110-99 win.

The third quarter Warriors are back.

After going into the half down 13 in Game 3 on Saturday, Golden State outscored Portland 29-13 in the third quarter to take a lead into the final frame it would never relinquish.

The Warriors won the game 110-99 and now lead the series 3-0.

Over the last two games Golden State has outscored Portland 68-39 and erased double-digit deficits in each of those outings.

The Trail Blazers’ free-throw shooting absolutely destroyed their chances down the stretch as they missed 13 free throws in the game.

That’s no way to beat a Golden State team which is still championship caliber even without Kevin Durant, who has yet to play in this series due to a strained calf.

Stephen Curry, though, has been great in his absence and was once again scoring a game-high 36 points while adding six rebounds and three assists.

But in all honesty, this game was about Draymond Green and his ability to distribute the basketball.

The four-time NBA All-Defensive team member got his third triple-double of the postseason scoring 20 points and adding 13 rebounds, 12 assists and four steals.

His steals often turned into transition buckets which really got Golden State going in the second half.

The Trail Blazers now have a tall order on their hands as they must win four games in a row to win the series.

Game 4 is scheduled to be played at 9 p.m. ET on Monday.