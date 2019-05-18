Pacers’ Tyreke Evans receives 2-year ban from NBA for violating drug policy

The Pacers released a statement on Evans after the news broke, promising to “reach out” to the 11-year pro and offer him support.

Indiana’s Tyreke Evans has been banned from the NBA, the league announced Friday.

The Pacers wing received a two-year ban for violating the league’s anti-drug program, according to a release from the league. He will be able to apply for reinstatement after two years.

The Pacers released a statement on Evans after the news broke, promising to “reach out” to the 11-year pro and offer him support.

Evans averaged 10.2 points on a career-low 38.9 percent shooting in his lone season with the Pacers in 2018-19. The journeyman has also played for the Pelicans, Kings and Grizzlies in the last four seasons.

Evans had just finished a one-year, $12 million deal with Indiana. He was drafted fourth overall in the 2009 NBA Draft and was named Rookie of the Year that season.