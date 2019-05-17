The former Duke standout would prefer to drop past the Grizzlies, who hold the No. 2 pick.

Where does RJ Barrett want to go in June’s NBA Draft? Well, if it were up to him — he would land with the Knicks or the Lakers.

The former Duke standout would prefer to drop past the Grizzlies, who hold the No. 2 pick, and get selected by either the Knicks (No. 3) or the Lakers (No. 4), according to the New York Post, which cited an unidentified league source.

Barrett’s preferred destination could work out in his favor as the universal belief is the Pelicans will take Zion Williamson out of Duke at No. 1. Additionally, ESPN reportedearlier this week that the Grizzlies are “locked in” on former Murray State guard Ja Morant.

Barrett is projected by many to go in the top three, which means the Knicks would be more likely to take the forward before the Lakers are on the clock to select their first pick.

The Post notes Barrett left the NBA’s draft combine Wednesday and he wasn’t available for the standard media press conferences. He met only with the Knicks and Memphis, but he’s training in Los Angeles and can likely meet with the Lakers at any point before the draft.

His college teammate, small forward Cam Reddish, said Barrett will be a valuable asset no matter where he ends up.

“He was a good teammate,’’ Reddish said during his combine press conference. “I’m sure you guys all know about RJ. He’s obviously a phenomenal player, a phenomenal talent, a fierce competitor. He can do it all. He’s a valuable player. I’m sure he would (like New York).’’

Barrett ended the season tied with Zion Williamson as the Blue Devils’ leading scorer and his presence on the court was consistent throughout the entire year. Many of his teammates — Williamson, Reddish and Tre Jones — spent time on the bench with injuries, but Barrett remained healthy.

He averaged 22.6 points and 7.6 rebounds during his lone season with the Blue Devils.