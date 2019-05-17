Kevin Durant injury update: Warriors star’s calf strain ‘more serious than we thought,’ Steve Kerr says

The Warriors are taking a wait-and-see approach on Durant, who won’t travel with the team to Portland for Games 3 and 4 in the West.

Golden State isn’t getting Kevin Durant back this weekend, and coach Steve Kerr admits his star’s strained right calf is “more serious than we thought.”

Durant won’t travel with the team for Games 3 and 4 in Portland, general manager Bob Myers told NBC Sports Bay Area on Thursday. Durant has “shown good progress” since beginning his rehab program, but is still not ready to advance to on-court work, the Warriors announced later.

After the Warriors’ 114-112 comeback victory Thursday night in Game 2, Kerr told reporters that the team is taking a wait-and-see approach.

“Hopefully he continues to progress, and he has made progress, but it’s a little more serious than we thought at the very beginning,” Kerr said. “So we’ll see where it all goes, but he’s in there all day long getting treatment. He’s done a great job of committing himself to that process … and hopefully he’ll be back at some point, but we’ll just wait and see.”

The news comes after teammate Klay Thompson told reporters Durant is “dying” to get back on the court.

“Just him being back there in the locker room and being around practice, I know he’s just dying to get out there on the court,” Thompson said, via The Mercury News. “But we definitely feel his energy, and we can’t wait until he comes back. We miss him.”

Durant suffered a strained right calf during Golden State’s Game 5 win over the Rockets last Wednesday and didn’t travel with the team to Houston for the Warriors’ Game 6 victory Friday. He has yet to play in the Western Conference finals against the Trail Blazers.

Durant has averaged 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Warriors in the playoffs this season.

The Warriors go to Portland with a 2-0 series lead. Game 3 is Saturday, followed by Game 4 on Monday.