Golden State isn’t getting Kevin Durant back this week.

The star will not travel with the team for Games 3 and 4 in Portland, general manager Bob Myers told NBC Sports Bay Area on Thursday. According to ESPN, which cited an unidentified league source, Durant is still “not close” to returning to action.

Kevin Durant will not travel to Portland for Game 3 and 4, as per Bob Myers on @NBCSAuthentic #Warriors #StrengthInNumbers — Dan Dibley (@dandibley) May 17, 2019

The news comes after teammate Klay Thompson told reporters Durant is “dying” to get back on the court.

“Just him being back there in the locker room and being around practice, I know he’s just dying to get out there on the court,” Thompson said, via The Mercury News. “But we definitely feel his energy, and we can’t wait until he comes back. We miss him.”

Durant suffered a strained right calf during Golden State’s Game 5 win over the Rockets last Wednesday and didn’t travel with the team to Houston for the Warriors’ Game 6 victory Friday. He has yet to play in the Western Conference finals against the Trail Blazers.

Durant has averaged 34.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Warriors in the playoffs this season.

The Warriors hold a 1-0 series lead and are slated to host the Trail Blazers at 9 p.m. ET Thursday.